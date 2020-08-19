Dundee businesses hail Eat Out to Help Out scheme as ‘brilliant’

Dundee’s restaurants have been relishing the bumper turnouts brought on by the government’s discount scheme.

The Eat Out to Help Out initiative, which was started up at the beginning of the month, allows eateries to offer meals at 50% off on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with the UK Government covering the cost.

The scheme has proven popular with both customers and restaurants, with one businesswoman describing it as “brilliant” and much-needed after months of uncertainty due to the lockdown.

Lauren Runciman, owner of the Giddy Goose on the Perth Road, said: “Especially for us, it’s been absolutely amazing.

“There’s huge numbers of bookings coming in throughout the week.

“We were already quite busy when we reopened from lockdown, but we still had a massive boom in business because of this.”

Lauren believes the scheme has also been beneficial for encouraging people to get back out and try and pick up where they left off before the pandemic.

She added: “People seem a little bit more relaxed, I think it’s good for them to get back to normal, or at least some form of normality.

“We’ve had regulars coming back too, and some of them don’t know about the offer so they end up with a nice surprise when they get their bill.”

While the scheme has led to a boom in business in the first half of the week, weekends are still to return to pre-pandemic levels.

She said: “It has been a brilliant scheme overall, but we have noticed a small decrease in the weekend.

“I think a lot of people are waiting now to come out at the start of the week to save money, which I understand, I’d be doing the same thing.

“I still think it has been good for the morale of people, they’re no longer scared to come out and get something to eat.

“I think that they’re all loving it.”

Broughty Ferry businesses have also been enjoying the benefits, with many eateries in the seaside suburb taking part.

Ross Turriff, owner of Jessie’s Kitchen, said that the scheme had “certainly helped out”.

He added: “From a Jessie’s Kitchen point of view last week would have been busy anyway, with it being the last week before schools go back, so with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme it was extremely busy.

“The response has been amazing, we were full on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”