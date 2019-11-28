Dundee businesses back charity’s Breakfast with Santa party

Big-hearted business bosses have responded in their legions to the Help for Kids appeal by donating to the Breakfast with Santa party.

And organisers are urging others to keep on giving for the bash, which takes place at The Quay on December 23, by gifting £10 for an under- privileged child to have a day out they will never forget.

Carrie Shannon, owner of DD1 Events, is one of co-ordinators and has been overwhelmed by the reaction of Dundee firms.

She said: “People have been so generous and we are asking the Dundee public to keep helping out. It’s for a good cause.

“The breakfast and party is for 100 kids who would not have woken up to any presents at all on Christmas Day.

“So Help for Kids is organising for Santa to visit and the children will receive a Christmas Eve box which contains a hot chocolate and reindeer ‘food’ to put out for the big arrival.

“There is also an appeal for pyjamas to put in the box and we have already been given a lot of those, but we would still like more.

“The £10 donations from people will pay for a child’s ticket for the event and that can be done at buytickets.at/helpforkidschristmasparty.

Carrie, who organised the popular GinFest in Dundee, is working alongside Stacey Wallace, fundraising manager at Help for Kids, and Craig Mulholland, owner of the Old Mill Cafe, to ensure the children enjoy a fabulous day.