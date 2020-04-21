Dundee business owner apologises after ‘blackface’ picture of son posted on social media

An award-winning businessman has apologised after putting pictures of his young son with blackface on social media.

Colin Petrie, who owns Hard Grind barber shop on Exchange Street, had been accused of racism after dressing his little boy up as Barack Obama at the weekend.

Mr Petrie posted the image of his son with his face blackened on social media before later deleting it after some were left outraged by the picture.

He also made a full public apology following the incident.

In a statement, Mr Petrie: “To anyone that took serious offence to our little dress up game with the boys at the weekend I just wanted to apologise.

“We never meant any sort of negativity from it at all.

“The thought of people even assuming that there was malicious intent has been crazy for us but I’d like to thank a few that helped (nicely) to educate us on the situation and the heavy back story attached to it all.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Blackface dates back around 200 years and refers to when someone, typically with white skin, paints their face darker to resemble a black person.

It would see black people mocked for the entertainment of white people, and negative stereotypes were promoted across the US and Europe.

Charity Show Racism the Red Card has previously described blackface as a practice which “caricatures and portrays or glamorises differences which could lead to discrimination.”

When contacted by the Tele, Mr Petrie said the dress up game he played with his sons was an attempt to keep them entertained during lockdown.

But he dismissed any accusations of racism and insisted he was simply not educated enough on the situation.

And Mr Petrie insisted he did not intend to cause harm or offence.

He said: “I’m a dedicated and protective husband and father.

“I am a big fan of Obama and we have a huge print of him in our living room .

“The print of Obama hangs proudly in our family room and has for many years. We simply chose that important and powerful scene to show in our game.

“It was in no way intended to offend in the slightest. I’ve learned a lot and I’m OK holding myself accountable and admitting I wasn’t educated enough about the situation or meaning.”

Why not check out DC Thomson’s Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day