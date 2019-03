A businessman accused of avoiding paying more than £18,000 in VAT had his case continued.

Iain Wilson, 47, of Inchyra Place, is accused of evading VAT at Staffa Place and elsewhere between April 2015 and October 2017.

He allegedly pretended to HMRC officers he paid VAT on goods and received VAT on sales and produced documents he knew to be false, receiving £18,832 in a rebate.

He will return to court on March 14.