Dundee bus services among best in Scotland, say passengers

Dundee’s bus services are among the best in Scotland, according to the latest independent survey of passengers.

City operator Xplore Dundee recorded a 92% overall satisfaction rating – a full percentage point higher than in the last full survey in 2016.

In all, 48% of passengers surveyed by Transport Focus said they were “very satisfied” with their bus journeys, with another 44% being “fairly satisfied”.

Just 2% of those asked were dissatisfied with their journeys.

Dundonians have also rated the value for money of Xplore services, their punctuality and overall journey times higher now than they did in the last survey.

Xplore’s managing director Christine McGlasson said: “To see our passenger satisfaction scores increasing, even by a small amount, is really gratifying.

“In the past year alone we’ve introduced new smart hybrid double-deckers to the fleet, updated our ticket machines to the very latest technology and we’ve extended the range of fares available on the mTicket app.

“We’ve also taken a close look at the network and made some changes to improve reliability.

“I’m proud of every employee who is helping to deliver great customer service and safe journeys across our city.”

Almost 8,000 Scots took part in Transport Focus’s passenger survey last autumn, rating a wide range of aspects of their last bus journey.

David Sidebottom, director of the watchdog, said that while more than nine in 10 people in the UK were satisfied with their journey, there was still work to be done.

He added: “More operators and authorities must work together to attract new passengers and ensure buses continue to provide an essential lifeline to communities.”

Ms McGlasson insists that is a mission she will tackle head-on.

She added: “We won’t be complacent – we will continue to focus on offering safe, comfortable, efficient transport for the people of Dundee.”

We asked Tele readers for their views.

Lindsey Harley, from the Hilltown, said: “Most of them are OK but I don’t really trust them. The buses are not that frequent and sometimes you have to wait for ages for one to come.”

Joanne Tyler, from Kirkton, added: “I’m happy with the services. It’s very easy for me and I cannot complain at all.”