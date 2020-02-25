Dundee bus route a ‘lifeline’ for the elderly despite road safety concerns

An OAP has insisted a maligned bus route should remain in place, despite calls for it to be diverted due to safety fears.

The Tele reported last week that some residents had warned an accident was inevitable unless the 202 service wasn’t diverted.

Concerns were raised after another resident took footage of the bus mounting the pavement in Kenmore Terrace.

Andy Walker claimed the bus route was a “lifeline” for the largely elderly population in the area.

The 68-year-old, who lives on the street, said: “It would be a disaster if this bus was diverted.

“This bus route is a lifeline for the area’s many elderly residents who rely upon it to take them to the supermarkets and into the city centre.

“If the bus route was removed or changed many of the elderly people could potentially end up prisoners in their own homes.

“It’s so steep around the streets here that it is impossible for older people to walk up them carrying heavy bags of shopping.”

It is operated by Stagecoach East Scotland on behalf of Dundee City Council, which subsidises the route.

In the footage, the bus mounts the kerb to complete the corner due to the narrow width of the road and the almost permanent presence of vehicles parked on the street.

There have been calls for the bus to be permanently re-routed along Law Terrace and into Campbell Street, cutting out Kenmore Terrace.

However Mr Walker said he did not believe there were significant issues with the route.

He added: “I have lived here for eight years and I’m not aware that there have been any major concerns about this happening in the past.

“It is clear that on the day in question the red car was parked in such a way that it made it very awkward for the bus to get round the corner.

“I think there would be more concerns if the bus was removed.”

Stagecoach previously told the Tele: “Stagecoach has been made aware of the concerns and will discuss the route with the council’s public transport team.

“After monitoring route 202, we have raised concerns earlier this month regarding the access of our vehicles on Kenmore Terrace. Safety is our highest priority.”