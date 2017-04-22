Dundee bus mobility scheme hailed a success

A scheme launched to help people gain access to Dundee’s buses has helped dozens across the city.

Xplore Dundee has a training scheme for drivers on how to show mobility scooter users the safe way to board the vehicles via a ramp, park the scooter and disembark.

Once these skills have been learned, the passenger receives a permit which is valid for use on all Xplore buses and other operators’ vehicles.

The card is shown to the driver to prove that the passenger and their scooter are capable of boarding a low-floor bus.

A total of 26 passengers have already benefited from the scheme.

Pictured are instructors Ann Carty and Jonathan Eggleton.