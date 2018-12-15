Dundee bus driver sacked for brawling with passenger launches appeal

A bus driver sacked for brawling with a passenger is appealing against the decision.

The driver was dismissed following an altercation earlier this year – but he believes his employer Xplore Dundee should have offered him more support after he was diagnosed with stress.

The incident happened on a 32 service on October 29, when a passenger is alleged to have shouted obscenities at the driver while boarding the service in the city centre.

After the passenger got off the bus on Fintry Road, the driver claimed he challenged him to come and “sort it out”.

The driver, who had worked for Xplore for four years, admitted he “regretted” his actions as a brawl ensued.

Other passengers on the service attempted to break up the fracas while the police were contacted.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed officers had attended the incident, although no further action was taken.

Speaking today, the driver – who does not want to be identified – claimed his actions had been completely out of character.

He revealed he would be appealing against the dismissal, saying he felt “let down” by Xplore’s handling of the case.

He said: “The man boarded the bus and cut in front of a number of elderly passengers.

“I questioned him and was subjected to verbal abuse. As he left the bus in Fintry, he asked if I was going to admit I was in the wrong.

“Then he challenged me to come off the bus.

“At that point I felt threatened. The guy had been staring at me during the journey before challenging me.”

The driver admitted there had been other factors involved in the incident.

He said the health of his wife, who had been ill, was playing on his mind.

He added: “What happened was totally out of character.

“I went to the doctor in the days after and explained what had been going on.

“The doctor advised I was suffering from stress and a company doctor agreed.”

The investigation was adjourned on Monday before the driver was sacked on Tuesday.

He added: “I feel let down by the company. They talk about supporting staff’s mental health but it’s lip service.

“Drivers are dealing with unsocial behaviour on a daily basis.

“They are asked to report incidents but many don’t.

“I fully accept the severity of my actions.

“But does the company not have a duty of care to its employees as well as its customers?

“Bus drivers have a difficult job in what are challenging social times at the moment.”

A spokeswoman for Xplore said she could not comment on the matter due to the “ongoing procedures in connection to the case”.