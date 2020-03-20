Dundee bus company to operate under ‘reduced timetable’ as the coronavirus outbreak continues

Dundee bus company Xplore is set to introduce a reduced bus service timetable from next week as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Starting on Monday 23 March, Xplore’s core services will operate to the public holiday timetables which were in effect over the Christmas period. Services 4 and 23 will also be temporarily suspended.

The hourly service to Edinburgh Airport from Dundee city centre will also be temporarily suspended due to “falling demand.”

In a statement, Xplore said: “We are working hard to maintain vital links to locations such as Ninewells Hospital – particularly for frontline NHS staff who need to get to and from work at this unprecedented time.

“Additionally, we want to make customers aware that the X90 Airport Xpress will be temporarily suspended due to falling passenger demand and minimal airport activity.

“The last journey from Dundee will depart at 8.30pm on Tuesday 24 March and the last from Edinburgh will depart at 10pm on Tuesday 24 March.

“Anyone who has already booked a journey can amend their ticket, free of charge, to travel on a later date in the next 12 months or receive a refund.”

The company also warned that it may have to move to “further restrictions soon after this as things progress”.

A spokesman commented: “We take the welfare of our customers and employees extremely seriously and will do everything we sensibly can to keep them safe.”