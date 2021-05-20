Dundee bus boss Jim Cosgrove of Fishers Tours dies suddenly aged 73

James (Jim) Cosgrove, who spent a lifetime immersed in business in Dundee, has died suddenly aged 73.

He was best known as managing director of Fishers Tours but had operated a variety of companies since starting out as a motor mechanic.

Jim’s stepson, Gordon Telfer, said his death was unexpected although he had been feeling under the weather for a couple of weeks.

Jim and his wife Kay, who died in 2017 aged 65, had run Fishers Tours, Mid Craigie Road, Dundee, since 2000.

Born in Hawkhill

Jim Cosgrove was born in Hawkhill, Dundee to Ben and Jessie (nee Gow) Cosgrove.

His father was a coal merchant which give Jim early early experience of business and vehicle operations.

When he left school, he trained as a motor mechanic with Cosgrove Coaches, a firm run by his uncle.

In the 1970s, Jim branched out on his own by launching Tay Valley Coaches, specialising in school contracts and private hire.

He wound up that firm in the early 1980s and went on to start Dundee Auto Salvage based at Station Yard, Kellas, with his brother Ian.

Around 1990, the pair founded Alba Waste Management, recycling building material and soil before selling to the Geddes Group in 1995.

Gordon said: ” I think part of the deal was that he was guaranteed a job with Geddes and he spent about five years driving for them.

“But he got itchy feet and wanted to get back in business. Jim and my mum had done holiday cover and helped out May and Ron Smith of Fishers Tours over a number of years.

“When they announced their retirement in 2000, Jim and my mum took over Fishers and ran it in partnership until her death.”

Expanded fleet

They built up the firm’s fleet from nine to nearly 30 vehicles.

In recent years the bulk of the firm’s work was school contracts and private hire but Fishers also operates Scottish Express which runs day trips around Scotland.

Gordon and his sister Carrie will take over the running of Fishers.

The family’s announcement can be read here.