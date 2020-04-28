Dundee Burger King one of eight to re-open in the UK from tomorrow, chain announces

Burger King UK has today announced it will serve customers at a further eight restaurants across Scotland and England from tomorrow, including in Dundee.

The sites opening for delivery only from tomorrow, Wednesday April 29, include Dundee, at its Kingsway West Retail Park restaurant, as well as in Aberdeen, Reading, Hillington, Southampton, Merton and Springfield Quay.

Restaurants will be open from midday until 11pm, and customers will be able to place their orders via Deliveroo and Just Eat.

Following this week and as part of its phased re-opening plan, Burger King has also announced it plans to re-open one restaurant in every city by May 31.

In addition to the eight restaurants opening tomorrow, Burger King will open a further 12 restaurants over the following consecutive weeks.

A spokeswoman said: “Safety is Burger King’s number one priority, and to enable restaurants to re-open a number of procedures have been put in place to safeguard the health of both Burger King employees and customers.

“These include additional PPE such as masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options via Deliveroo and Just Eat and all Burger King staff comprehensively trained on the Government’s social distancing measures – including how to run kitchens hygienically, whilst abiding by them.

“As a way of saying thank you to the UK’s NHS Heroes, Burger King UK has also announced it will continue to donate meals to staff working at NHS hospitals local to the re-opened restaurants.

“Although the delivery and Drive Thru service will mean customers won’t be able to access the full Burger King menu, Burger King favourites such as the Chicken Royale, Bacon Double Cheeseburger and Whopper will all be available to order.

Katie Evans, Marketing Director at Burger King UK added: “We are so pleased to be able to open more restaurants across the UK this week, including our first restaurant for customer Drive Thru – which is a huge step forward.”