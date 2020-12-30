Dundee building ‘momentum’ ahead of Hearts clash says boss James McPake

Dundee boss James McPake says his side are starting to build “momentum” after stretching their unbeaten run to six games with a 3-1 win over Alloa at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues had to come from behind after Steven Hetherington had taken advantage of a poor defensive header from Christie Elliott in the first half.

After the break, though, the home side turned things around with two goals in six minutes.

First Osman Sow continued his scoring spree before centre-back Liam Fontaine made it 2-1 on 54 minutes. And Sow added his sixth goal in three games with 17 minutes remaining to send the Dark Blues third in the Championship table.

McPake said: “I thought it was a very good performance, even in the first half. We conceded a goal from our own sloppiness, though Christie was trying to do the right thing.

“We had control of the game in the first half but Alloa are a very good team.

“At half-time there was a confidence about us that we’d get back into the game.

“We had a different kind of test, recently we’ve had tests when we’ve been in the lead but this was different. We had to come out fighting and I think you saw that.

“I’m delighted for my players because there has been a lot of stick. Rightly so because we’ve not been good enough but we believe we are starting to build a bit of momentum.

“But we need to keep going.”

Talisman Charlie Adam limped off holding his thigh in the closing stages but McPake insists there’s nothing to worry about for Dundee fans ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hearts.

The Dundee boss said: “Charlie is OK, we just wanted to get him off when the game is done. He’d like to stay on but we want to get Finlay Robertson back on the pitch.”

Alloa boss Peter Grant, meanwhile, felt his side should have had a penalty with the scores at 1-1 in the second half.

“I was very pleased with our first half but then we lose a bad goal and the referee makes a terrible call with the Liam Buchanan situation,” he said.

“He’s going to put the ball in the net and gets dragged back. The ref said he didn’t think there was enough in it but at 1-1 it’s a massive call.

“You need things to go for you at certain times. Our players are adamant the third goal was offside but I’m not sure.”