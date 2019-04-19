Dundee brute who attacked partner before obliterating door avoids prison

A thug who attacked his partner before obliterating a door has dodged a prison term.

Gary Kinmond, of Dalmahoy Drive, caused the woman to crack her head off a radiator after an explosive argument last November at an address on Ashmore Street.

Kinmond flew into a rage after being told by his victim to get out of the property.

His victim had been out drinking with friends while Kinmond was drinking at home, having returned on the day in question from working in Inverness for the week.

Depute fiscal Marie Irvine previously told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused stated he would go upstairs and get his bag.

“She went upstairs to find the accused lying on the bed.

“She then asked him to leave. At that point, he stood up and pushed her on to the bed with both hands.

“This caused her to bounce off the bed and hit her head on a radiator.”

The woman went downstairs and threw Kinmond’s bag out into the garden before asking a neighbour to call the police.

Before he left, Kinmond punched and kicked a bedroom door, completely destroying it in the process.

Kinmond, 34, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by pushing her on to a bed and causing her to strike her head off a radiator on November 10.

He also admitted destroying a door by repeatedly striking it.

Kinmond returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey said the report stated that although Kinmond works away from the Dundee area, he would be willing to comply with an unpaid work order.

The report assessed Kinmond as being at a “low risk” of re-offending.

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a custodial sentence.