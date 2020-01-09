Dundee brothers to take part in Monte Carlo Historic Rally in same Austin car their father did the race in 25 years ago

A Broughty Ferry GP will be switching lanes to compete in the 2020 Monte Carlo Historic Rally this month.

Colin and his brother Richard Levin will be riding in their late father’s red Austin A40 as they compete against other classic vehicles.

The small economy car which was produced in the 1950’s will be making it’s second appearance at the event.

Speaking today the brother’s explained their father had competed in the race over 25 years ago.

The race will start for the boys in Glasgow – which is one of several European start points.

Competitors will get themselves into gear January 29 with the event concluding in Monaco on February 5.

Driver are expected to come from all over the world take part in the 23rd edition of the race.

The brothers who’ll be clocking up over 1000 miles to complete in the journey explained: “Crews tackle a range of tests on their way to Monaco.

“They will be driving vehicles which would have competed in the rally in that period.”

Picture shows the brother’s standing proudly at their father’s vehicle.

For more details on the race visit: www.acm.mc