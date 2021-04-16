Dundee brothers smash fundraising target with charity challenge in memory of gran

Dundee brothers Callum and Sean Robertson have smashed their fundraising target after completing a month-long charity challenge.

Sean, 30, and Callum, 28, from Menzieshill, have run 110 miles each in less than a month in a bid to raise cash for a cancer charity.

And they have beaten their initial funding target of £2,000, raising an extra £210 on top of that.

The brothers were running in memory of their gran Helen Hamilton, who died last March after catching Covid-19.

Helen had suffered from myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, for many years before she tested positive for coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic.

She was one of Tayside’s first recorded deaths during the pandemic.

Sean and Callum started running on March 25, the anniversary of Helen’s death and every day thereafter until her April 13 birthday.

The whopping mileage represents the distance from Dundee to Aviemore, where their gran’s ashes were scattered.

Sean said: “We finished our month long challenge on our gran’s birthday and are delighted with what we have managed to raise.”

Callum added: “We wanted to do this to commemorate the first anniversary of our gran’s passing and to raise money for Myeloma UK in her memory.

“She had been fighting myeloma, a type of blood cancer, for several years but it was still a shock to lose her to this horrible new disease.

“Myeloma normally accounts for 15% of blood cancers and 2% of all cancers and it mainly affects older people.

“We wanted to raise awareness around this disease.”

Sean said that other family members had also undertaken to cover the distance during the month – either walking, running or a combination of both.

They were inspired by Helen, who always kept herself fit.

Our gran regularly used to walk all over Dundee.

“From her home in Menzieshill she would walk to the Asda at Milton of Craigie, only getting the bus when she got to the flyover across the Kingsway because she didn’t like going on it,” Sean said.

The boys also now hope they can install a bench in memory of their gran at Balgay Park, which was one of their regular spots for clocking up the miles.