Two brazen thug brothers from Dundee who posted smirking selfies to Facebook of themselves on the steps of a court as they stood trial for brutally attacking a man at his nephew’s Christening were today jailed for more than six years.

Graham Cavin, 19, of Lawton Road, Dundee, and Craig Cavin, 26, of Kirkton Road, Dundee, ruined what was supposed to be a joyous celebration of the birth of baby Logan Middleton.

But at the party that followed at Dundee’s Downfield Junior FC social club the atmosphere soured when Charles Lamont – the brother of the tot’s mother – was brutally attacked by the pair, who were friends of the baby’s father.

The pair today claimed they were “remorseful” for the attacks – but a sheriff told them their social media antics during the trial meant he “wasn’t taken in” by their “worthless comments”.

That attack was sparked by Mr Lamont complaining about the way Mark Leggatt – who was cleared of any involvement in the assault during the trial at Dundee Sheriff Court – was dancing with his mother.

Incredibly, despite the pair facing serious charges that have now landed them both long jail terms, the Cavin brothers posted smirking selfies taken on the steps of the courthouse on the second day of their trial.

That, and comments posted below it relating to the case, led to the trial being delayed by a day as lawyers investigated.

Today the pair stood grim faced as they were handcuffed and taken to the cells over the vicious attack that saw them both repeatedly punch and kick Mr Lamont on the head and body in a “sustained, violent” assault.

Summing up the Crown case, fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court: “The evidence you have heard in this case points to the Christening of Logan Middleton being a lovely, happy day which was running smoothly until the early evening when Charles Lamont became unhappy with the way Mark Leggatt was dancing behind his mother Pauline.

“He confronted Mark, and whilst to Charles that was the end of it, the same could not be said for Mr Leggatt who went on and on about Charles’ behaviour.

“Fast forward a few beers and Charles Lamont is the victim of a completely unprovoked assault on the dancefloor by Craig Cavin, a friend of Leggatt’s.

“At this stage numerous other men, including Graham Cavin, get involved and subject Charles Lamont to a brutal, sustained and violent assault that leads the group across the room and ultimately out of the back door as Charles tries to escape.

“Charles is ultimately able to escape after Ryan Inglis intervenes and ends the assault which he finally realises has gone too far but he is left with a nasty, nasty injury which leaves him impaired even to this day.”

A jury of eight men and seven women took two-and-a-half hours to find Graham Cavin and Craig Cavin guilty of assaulting Mr Lamont to his severe injury and permanent impairment after a five-day trial.

Mark Leggatt, 26, of Haldane Crescent, Dundee, had the charges against him withdrawn earlier in the case.

Ryan Inglis, 27, of St Nicholas Place, Dundee, had the assault charges against him found not proven by the jury.

Craig Cavin also admitted carrying out a baseball bat attack in Dundee city centre months after the Christening assault.

Solicitor Andy Lyall, for Craig Cavin, said: “This is a serious matter and he has indicated he is remorseful for his behaviour to the victim and for ruining the Christening.”

Anne Duffy, for Graham Cavin, added: “This is his first foray in to the criminal court system and is likely to be his last.”

Sheriff Tom Hughes jailed Graham Cavin for two-and-a-half years while Craig Cavin was handed a total sentence of three years and nine months for his two offences.

He said: “I’m told you are showing great remorse as a result of what you have done.

“I say that in fact I find that very hard to accept and reconcile with the stupid behaviour you both get involved in during the course of the trial.

“You were in the sheriff court on trial before a jury.

“Were you taking that seriously? I think not.

“You were outside court taking selfies, posting stuff on Facebook, making comments during the course of the trial which caused problems to the court because of your stupid behaviour.

“I’m not taken in by the worthless comments from you in the social work reports.

“During the incident you acted like animals – it was like a nature programme where a pack descends on its prey and attacks.

“The courts cannot tolerate that.”