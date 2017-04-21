A man faked his mum’s signature to get a £180,000 mortgage.

Greig Thomson, 38, who helped with marketing for WestFest and up until last year served on its committee, faked Maureen Thomson’s signature behind her back.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard today that Thomson used her details to get a mortgage under her name to buy a property on Springfield in May 2007.

The court was told he wanted to impress his new girlfriend.

Thomson had been unable to get a mortgage himself as he was “too big a risk” having only just become a self-employed mortgage broker and adviser.

But just two months after purchasing the property Thomson failed to make payments as scheduled and did not pay anything else until November.

Payments were sporadic after that — and his arrears got so high that the house was repossessed in April 2014. It was sold for £126,126 – leaving an outstanding debt of £79,690.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told the court Mrs Thomson knew none of this and assumed her son had bought his home legally.

The fiscal said: “Maureen Thomson would visit her son at his home on Springfield on a regular basis.

“She never asked him how much he paid for the property or any questions relating to it, she just knew he had bought it.

“In 2013 the accused moved from this address to rented accommodation elsewhere.

“He told his mother he was renting out his flat at Springfield.

“In 2014 the accused gave up mortgage advising.

“In July that year the accused told his mother in passing conversation that he had sold the flat as it was too much bother with tenants.”

It was only after Mrs Thomson received demands to pay the cash owed that she became aware of the scheme.

In fear of her own home being repossessed she sought legal advice and informed the company she had never applied for a mortgage at that address.

Thomson admitted the fraud in court today.

Sheriff Alastair Brown described the case as “classic mortgage fraud” and warned he was “very likely” to be sentenced to imprisonment.

Sentence was deferred until June 15 for reports and assessments, financial records and further information.