Four men involved in a business deal which promised to bring superfast broadband to Dundee have been convicted of fraud and bribery charges.

The £160 million fraud case surrounded the financing of H2O Networks, which went into administration six years ago.

In June 2008, H20 — then trading as FibreCity — announced Dundee would be the first Scottish city to receive new ultra-fast broadband internet through a £30m project using cables via the city’s sewers.

More than one in three Dundee households were said to have signed up for the network and work was initially expected to start in 2009 and be completed by 2011.

The firm began digging up Dundee streets in October 2009 but within six weeks the work halted when staff were laid off. Delays eventually dragged on for more than two years.

H2O was put into administration by its owners in April 2011 after being caught up in a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation of former funding partners Total Asset Finance (TAF).

Executives linked to the project were found guilty by a jury at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday of making false representations to lenders Barclays and Belgian bank KBC.

They included Simon Mundy, an “inside man” at KBC bribed with £900,000 to approve loans to TAF.

Stephen Dartnell and George Alexander of TAF were found guilty of fraud, along with Carl Cumiskey, H2O Networks’ former finance director.

The probe found H2O Networks signed long-term broadband deals. The contracts were sold on to TAF, which used them to obtain cash from Barclays and KBC.

However, the value of the contracts was inflated and some were entirely made up, the court heard.

Between 2007 and 2010, the fraud amounted to almost £160m.

David Green, the director of the SFO, said: “This was a carefully planned, complex and lucrative fraud which ran over three years.

“It took a determined investigation to ensure that those responsible for it were brought to justice.

“We will now turn our attention to securing confiscation of criminal assets from those convicted.”

Sentencing of the four men will take place tomorrow.