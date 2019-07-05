Dundee bridge fenced off as risk to public assessed

A bridge that links two Dundee districts has been closed amid safety concerns after a wall has begun to “bulge away”.

Engineers were at Finlathen Park to assess the risk to the public and fencing was erected around the viaduct to allow their inspection.

A wall on the bridge is no longer straight and has become ragged. Dundee City Council said the bridge will be closed for a few days to make way for the assessment.

The bridge acts as a thoroughfare between Fintry and Linlathen, with dozens of dog walkers, runners and cyclists using the bridge and park.

© DC Thomson

But it also has a more notorious reputation as a meeting place for gangs of youths from both areas. This sometimes erupts into mass brawls, according to some locals.

It has also been the site of tragedy, when a teen died after being struck with a rock during a confrontation between rival gangs in 1998.