Dundee B&Q staff plan memorial for ‘loved’ Wayne

A plaque is to be installed in memory of a 37-year-old Dundee man who died from skin cancer.

Wayne Mitchell died on January 21 following a battle with the aggressive disease and now his employers B&Q will commemorate the Dundee United fan, who worked with them for 20 years.

A plaque is to be installed in the garden centre area of the King’s Cross Road branch, where Wayne was best known for working.

The horse and cart carrying Wayne’s body to his funeral (Tuesday January 31) will pause outside the store for a moment before continuing on to Dundee Crematorium.

Nigel Inglis, the store manager at the King’s Cross Road branch, paid tribute to his friend and colleague.

He said: “Wayne started with B&Q through the Youth Training Scheme and it was a guy called Alfie Forsyth who was his mentor.

“They have been best friends ever since. When he found out it was terminal we got him up to Alfie’s house and asked what he wanted for his bucket list.

“Most people would say Vegas or something like that, but it summed Wayne up when he said he wanted to take his family on a holiday to Blackpool.

“Chris and I organised a race night in the Dundee Taxi Club with an auction and a raffle and with all the fundraising we managed to raise £4,000 for his bucket list.”

Now Wayne’s contribution to B&Q will be forever commemorated.

Nigel added: “We’re going to put a plaque in the garden centre saying he was a loved colleague and put the day he started here and the day he passed away.

“He was quite surprised when we told him about it but was absolutely delighted.

“He didn’t understand the contribution he had made at B&Q for 20 years, he thought he was just doing his job.

“He was fun and at his best serving customers. When you have a company with 120 people you won’t get on with everybody but nobody had a bad word to say about him. He won’t be forgotten.”

Wayne’s sister Wendy Mitchell, 32, said: “There was not a day that passed where one or two staff didn’t visit Wayne.

“He had two families — us and the B&Q family. No amount of thanks would be enough for the staff and what they’ve done.”