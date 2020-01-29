Dundee boys club footballers devastated after being axed by text message

A group of young footballers were left devastated when they were axed by text message and told to return their kits.

Parents of the nine-year-olds, who played for Broughty United, have slammed the club for the “disgusting” way their children were treated.

One mum even claimed some players with behavioural problems were kept on because they were deemed better prospects.

She said: “It’s disgusting, parents were sent the text messages after the weekend training was cancelled, and to drop my son and the other boys by text is totally unacceptable.

“These boys had been with the team for four years and I would have expected feedback or it being done face-to-face.

“Unfortunately, since they have been playing in a Sunday League they have always had a set up with a Ronaldo team and a Messi team. The Ronaldo team is the not-so strong players and there’s a clear divide and focus on the Messi players.

“There has been some very poor behaviour from some of the stronger players including swearing – even at coaches – fighting and even bullying.

“It’s not been physical but it has continued online when they have been playing games – I flagged it up and nothing was done.

“I think it’s double standards because some of those responsible were some of the better players and they didn’t want to lose them, and it is supposed to be about developing the boys and their health and wellbeing.

“I really don’t think it is acceptable.

“I have tried to get feedback from coaches without any reply, however, they have maybe been advised not to reply. I got in touch with the club president Harry Locherty and he has promised to look into it.”

The mum claims that a number of new players were brought in to replace the boys, despite them being contracted for another two years.

She added: “There was a meeting in November where coaches explained that moving forward as the boys get older it gets a bit more serious.

“But during the winter they were trialling five players who would get until February or March, but when training was cancelled on Saturday they decided to this week they’d move forward.

“I am no longer part of the group for messages, but obviously they have recruited some new players.”

The claims were discussed at a meeting of the coaches on Monday night and club president Harry Locherty said: “The coaches were all taken aback when I brought this up.

“Their reaction, as we are as a club is that usually we get the opportunity to rectify something if there’s a disgruntled parent.

“We had a parents meeting in November when the season ends where it was explained that the squad was too big and we have to cut players. Everyone was aware of that.

“What the coaches told me, which is perfectly understandable, is that they don’t want to bring kids into a training session and say: ‘We are not taking you forward.’

“So we tell the parents by text and let them tell the kids at home in their own environment and then when they (parents) hand the kit back and have a face-to-face with the coaches. The kids can be there too if they want and see their pals, but they see their pals at school anyway.

“On face value, I think that’s a reasonable way to do it. I think it;s just a parent spouting off.”

Mr Locherty dismissed the bullying allegations and misbehaviour issues and said: “There’s been no complaint made to us…nothing about bullying or anything of that nagture.

“As for online, parents need to control their kids’ own social media. Maybe kids are spouting off, but at that age, nine-year-olds, then parents should be looking at their social media.

“And I would not expect a nine-year-old to have a phone.”