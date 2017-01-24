A mother and son were left astounded after a helium balloon they let go from their Dundee home turned up more than 400 miles away in Oxfordshire.

Rachael Smart and four-year-old son Lucas Muir, from Douglas, decided to release the balloon so the youngster could watch it with his telescope after taking up a fascination with the solar system.

Rachael said: “We were just doodling our names on it and Lucas had the thought to try and get it up into space. He’s been obsessed with planets lately so he was curious.

“I’m shocked it has landed all the way down there – we thought it popped on the house across the road.

“We showed him on a map and tried to explain how far away it was. He went to nursery this morning and couldn’t believe his teacher knew about it. I think he’ll understand more when he gets his balloon back.

“McDonald’s have been in touch offering a happy meal and balloon next time we’re up.

Found in field one frosty morn to the North of Banbury Oxfordshire please share to see if we can get this balloon back… Posted by Bryan Tomlin on Sunday, 22 January 2017

The pair were hunted down on Facebook after farmer Bryan Tomlin found it in a field near Banbury, 407 miles away and is arranging to send it back to them.

Remarkably after its long journey, the balloon still had some helium left in it.

Rachael added: “We showed Lucas on the map how far it went. He’s really excited to get it back.”