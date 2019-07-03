Dundee boy Jack, 12, picks up new fans with performance on The Voice Kids

A Dundee youngster has vowed to continue singing after making his primetime TV debut at the weekend.

Jack Martin, 12, from Mid Craigie, appeared on The Voice Kids on Saturday night where he participated in the blind audition in front of the star judges.

Jack said: “I first started singing when I was about four or five. It’s been as long as I can remember.”

Speaking about his love of singing Jack said: “I think it’s just the way I can express myself in song and the way I can open up in a song. I think I just wanted a chance at something.

Mum, Louise Martin, 30 said: “I’m so overwhelmed for him.

“To see him follow something that he is so passionate about, it’s just been amazing to watch him grow.”

For the blind audition mother and son travelled down to Manchester along with Jack’s gran and twin younger siblings. Louise said: “It was just amazing.”

With his family watching in the wings alongside presenter Emma Willis, Jack took to the stage and performed Gabrielle Aplin’s Please Don’t Say You Love Me for judges Pixie Lott, Jessie J, Will.i.am and Danny Jones – as well as a studio audience of hundreds of people.

The Craigie High School pupil is no stranger to performing in front of large crowds; two years ago he performed before more than 500 people while on holiday in Spain.

Jack said: “I made the pick of that song because I felt quite connected to it.

“I like to do things that are out of my comfort zone. I just wanted a challenge.

“You never expect yourself to be in that position.

“You watch these type of shows for years and years and one day your are on it.

“It was mindblowing.”

The crowd loved his audition with many of them shouting for the judges to hit their buzzers –but unfortunately for Jack, none of the judges turned round for him.

However, he will not let this stop him from singing. He said: “Singing will be my career forever. I’m not going to give up.”

Jack said his friends have been very supportive of his TV appearance, with only a couple of people having known about it beforehand.

He said: “There has not been one bit of hate in the hundreds of messages that I’ve had.”

Saturday’s show marked the final rounds of auditions with the show returning to ITV this Saturday for the battle stages of the competition.

Whoever wins the competition will receive a £30,000 prize to go towards their musical education as well as a family holiday to Disneyland Paris.