Dundee boy Charlie, 8, to walk 30 miles in memory of mum who tragically passed away

A Dundee boy whose mother tragically passed away is to walk 30 miles in her memory, while raising money for marine welfare.

Eight-year-old Charlie Watts will take on a walking challenge after last year raising almost £4,500 for Roxburghe House, which looked after his mum Eileen before she died six years ago.

He will walk from Carnoustie to St Andrews, having walked back and forth over the Tay Road Bridge for 10 hours last year.

He will again be joined by his dad Adam and their nine-year-old black Labrador Ebony.

All money raised will go to the Marine Conservation Society.

Charlie said he has been inspired by famous conservationist and British TV legend David Attenborough and his BBC documentary series Blue Planet.

Charlie said: “I get really annoyed and upset by seeing all the plastic in the ocean and how it has affected the sea life.

“I’ve started to take more and more decisions to help the planet after watching Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

“I don’t drink from plastic straws and I don’t eat anything with palm oil.”

Charlie and Adam have already started training for the huge effort alongside energetic Ebony who they say outdoes them in every session.