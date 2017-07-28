An 11-year-old Broughty Ferry boy was told he had leukaemia just days after initially being diagnosed with tonsillitis.

Forthill Primary pupil Benny Jefferson was at school on May 17 when he was sent home suffering from a fever and sore throat.

After initially being prescribed penicillin, Benny suddenly developed a rash that wouldn’t go away.

On May 22 he went to see a doctor who immediately referred him to Ninewells Hospital for further tests.

Just hours later, Benny and his family were told that he had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

The following day, the Ferry schoolboy was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children so he could quickly be prepared for chemotherapy, lumbar punctures and bone marrow tests.

Benny was finally allowed home on June 24 after a bout of chemo but he faces three years of treatment, can’t see his friends and is unlikely to be able to return to school for months.

The news has caused turmoil for Benny, his dad Ally, 46, mum Clare, 44, and brother Jack, 13, but the family have been overwhelmed by the support they have received from school staff, the NHS, friends, family and charities Clic Sargent and Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund.

Ally, who is a civil servant, said: “Everything has been absolutely crazy since the diagnosis — I was floored by the news.

“But Benny has been absolutely phenomenal with the courage he’s shown. We have kept him informed and haven’t kept anything from him.

“The support he’s had from classmates sending him messages and the staff at Forthill has been incredible.

“Right now, Benny should have been on holiday in South Africa but he won’t be able to travel for three years due to the risk of infection.

“For that same reason he’s not able to see his friends and won’t be able to go to school until about Christmas, which he’s devastated about. He just wants to see his friends again.

“Benny is pretty much house-bound. If his temperature goes to 38 degrees or higher he has to be taken to Ninewells straight away and that’s happened twice so far. His white blood cell count is so low.”

And Benny faces a long battle to overcome the cancer.

Ally said: “It’s touch and go but the best news is that Benny is being treated with the intent to cure.

“They’re saying there’s a 95% chance he’ll overcome it and if I was a betting man, those are pretty good odds.

“He will have treatment for three years but if he does get through it, a relapse would be our nightmare.

“We have seen other children in the hospital who have been having treatment for two, three or four years and teenage boys have had relapses, so we are aware there are risks of that happening as well.

“We realise that anything can happen at any time, so we are just taking things one day at a time.”

Ally said Benny was previously a healthy boy who played rugby, tennis and cricket.

He added: “It can happen to anyone and if you think something is wrong, then go to the doctor.

“The main thing to say is that there is support out there. The NHS, Clic and Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund are just superb.”