Dundee boy, 10, brings graphic novel to DeeCon seven years after being inspired by convention

A budding comic artist who first became inspired by DeeCon at the age of just three is set to bring his own graphic novel to the convention seven years later.

Drew Marr, a pupil at Blackness Primary School, will bring limited edition prints, T-shirts and copies of his comic The Rehabilitation of Doctor Eye to this year’s comic convention at Dundee University.

The youngster is expected to be the centre of attention at this year’s DeeCon, which acts as the annual fundraiser for animation students at the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

Drew said: “I’m so excited to come to DeeCon as an artist. This year I will launch the third instalment of my comic series and I’ll also have some exclusives just for the convention.

“DeeCon is always so much fun and so colourful. I’m excited to see who will be there.”

Marceli Guziwicz, an animation student at the university and DeeCon organiser, said he was expecting more than 3,500 visitors to the event this year.

The convention takes place on Saturday April 20, with adult tickets costing £4.