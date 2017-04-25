The University of Dundee’s Botanic Garden will have a new apprentice over the summer — thanks to a donation from a conservation charity.

Plant Heritage has donated £500 to enable a horticultural student to spend time protecting endangered plants at the site in the city’s West End.

The student will be responsible for looking after the garden’s Scottish plants that are currently under threat.

The charity’s aim is to keep the rare plants growing with the help of skilled amateur and professional gardeners who have been trained in plant conservation skills.

Alasdair Hood, curator of the botanic garden, said staff at the Riverside Drive facility were now looking forward to welcoming an apprentice to assist with looking after its many rare plants.

Mr Hood added: “This is a very generous donation we are delighted to accept.

“We are home to almost 200 rare plants and it will be really great to have someone on board who is dedicated to looking after them.”

Anyone interested in the apprenticeship spot is asked to submit a letter of application.

These should be sent to Alasdair Hood, Curator, University of Dundee Botanic Garden & Grounds, Riverside Drive, Dundee, DD2 1QH.

Alternatively, those interested can call 01382 381190, or email a.d.hood@dundee.ac.uk.