Dundee boss ready to offload Sofien Moussa and two summer signings

He’s not giving too much away but, as he bids to save Dundee from relegation, boss Jim McIntyre knows exactly what he wants in the January transfer window.

And he’s also kicked off the process of deciding which players are no longer part of his plans.

That’s set to see striker Sofien Moussa and summer signings Kharl Madianga and Elton Ngwatala leaving Dens Park.

© David Young

Regarding arrivals, McIntyre is working hard on them and admits what he really wants is better competition for places.

“We can talk about it but there’s nothing really to tell in terms of I don’t announce anything until it’s done,” he said.

“I do feel we need a bit more competition, that’s the biggest word I would use. There needs to be more competition for places.

© David Young

“That gets the best out of the players. To be honest the team’s been kind of picking itself lately because I don’t feel there’s enough strength in depth to the squad.

“Regarding departures, we’ve told Moussa, Madianga and Elton Ngwatala that if they can find themselves another club then they’re free to go.

“Like any manager, you have your own opinions on players and what you think is required.

“They’ve been told if they can get themselves fixed up then we’ll not stand in their way.”