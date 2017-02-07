Dundee boss Paul Hartley says Julen Etxabeguren “has to learn” after the defender gave away two penalties in the 2-2 draw at Inverness.

The Dark Blues had the chance to open up an eight-point gap on bottom side Caley, who had endured a run of 12 games without defeat going into the game.

And it looked like the visitors would come back down the A9 with three points and a place in the top six, only to let a two-goal lead slip in the second half.

Headed goals from Marcus Haber and Darren O’Dea had Dundee cruising at half-time.

In the second half, though, Caley came back to claim a 2-2 draw — the first from the penalty spot after Etxabeguren was adjudged to have fouled his man from a set-piece.

Billy Mckay scored but then missed from the same spot later in the half after Etxabeguren had once again given away a penalty, this time for climbing on Henri Anier.

Greg Tansey grabbed a point for the Premiership’s bottom side with 10 minutes to go.

Hartley said: “I was pleased offensively how we played and created chances but you’ve got to be clinical and ruthless.

“The other side of it is in the box and the two penalties we gave away, you just can’t do that.

“Julen has to learn you can’t do that because you always run the risk that you might give away a penalty.

“To be 2-0 up and be pegged back to 2-2, it’s a sore one to take.”

The Dark Blues gaffer did take plenty of positives from the game, with new boy Henrik Ojamaa making an impression, starting up front with Marcus Haber.

“I felt Henrik and Haber were outstanding up front, they caused Caley problems,” Hartley added.

“I think Mark O’Hara showed he’s getting somewhere near his best.

“I think offensively we were good, we created a lot of chances but just weren’t ruthless enough.”

Inverness first-team coach Scott Kellacher thinks a midweek blast from boss Richie Foran certainly had the desired effect in their comeback.

He said: “The boys know themselves. Richie expects a good bit more — and I think we got that on Saturday.

“They showed great character, passed the ball and did everything we asked of them.”