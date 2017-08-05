Dundee boss Neil McCann wants fans to help turn Dens into fortress

Neil McCann wants to make Dens Park a ground opposition teams fear and, if he succeeds, he believes the fans will have played a massive part.

The Dark Blues kick-off their Premiership campaign today with a home clash against Ross County and Neil is plotting to make them the first of many Dens victims this term.

And he believes a vital part of his plan involves the home support making plenty noise.

“We want to make this a fortress,” said the gaffer.

“We have our own targets, having discussed with the boys in terms of where we want to be as a team. We want Dens to be a tough place to come.

“I’m really bedding in this mentality and the defensive element of our game, I want to be a tough team to beat wherever we go.”

“What makes it more effective here is the backing from the crowd.

“The more people we get through the gates, the better it is for our boys to feed off.

“If we can get the fans coming in through the gates, it become easier for us.”

Happy as he is at being handed a home start, Neil knows County will be tough nuts to crack.

“I’ve got so much respect for what Jim McIntyre’s done up there and Roy McGregor’s a terrific chairman.

“Looking at their squad, they’ve not really changed it about that much, not made too many additions.

“Jim obviously feels he has a good squad to choose from. They’ve added Billy Mckay, but I believe he’s not ready, and they’ve brought in Lynch and Thomas Mikkelsen.”

Young defender Kerr Waddell has recovered from the cramp that forced him off in Sunday’s derby, but Kosta Gadzhalov remains unavailable.