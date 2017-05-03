Neil McCann has stressed his tactics won’t be cast in stone while he’s Dundee interim boss.

For his opening-game win at Motherwell on Saturday, which saw Mark O’Hara open the scoring and a double from Marcus Haber seal the three points, Neil scrapped the back three predecessor Paul Hartley had been using and went with a 4-2-3-1 formation.

But he insists he will be flexible as he sets up his team for the four remaining games of the season, taking into account how the Dark Blues opponents are likely to set up.

“There’s ways of playing the games, there’s different opposition,” he said.

“I’m not saying that’s how we’ll play against Kilmarnock or Ross County, Inverness and Hamilton.

“Each team has its own difficulties, its own strengths and weaknesses and we will play them accordingly.”

The gaffer has also admitted for the first 45 minutes at Fir Park the emphasis was very much on his new team’s defensive performance.

He was well aware the seven-game losing streak prior to the weekend had seen 17 goals leaked and that had to stop.

“The most important thing for me to go in was to stop the bleeding, stop the defeats,” he added.

“With that you sacrifice a wee bit going forward but I knew we’d worked on a game plan where we’d almost become a counter-attacking team just for the day.”

Meanwhile, one former Dens midfielder is set to replace another as boss at Albion Rovers. Darren Young is leaving in the summer and Brian Kerr could take over from him.