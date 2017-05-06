Dundee interim manager Neil McCann hailed the “brilliant job” done by Lee McCulloch at Kilmarnock but insisted his side are targeting all three points at Rugby Park.

The Dark Blues head to Ayrshire on the back of a morale-boosting win at Motherwell in McCann’s debut as gaffer.

And he’s expecting another difficult day on the road.

He said: “Lee’s done a brilliant job.

“You can see they are very organised under Lee, you can see they are really structured.

“Again it’s a different problem for us to solve and it’ll be a real tough game because they’ve managed to find results.

“Last week was a good victory for them.

“They’re clever, they’re not just backs-to-the-wall, they know how they want to play and that’s going back to giving respect to the opposition and understanding their strengths and how they work.”

With three clean sheets in their last four, Killie have been a tough nut to crack lately and Neil is hoping for fortune to favour his side.

He added: “Nobody’s going to give you three points. We took three points last week and we’ll be looking to take three points again but Kilmarnock won’t hand them to us on a plate.

“We’ll need a bit of luck, everybody needs a bit of luck in every game of football.”

Dundee have no fresh injury concerns ahead of tomorrow’s clash.