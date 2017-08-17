Dundee boss Neil McCann could move for striker amid injury crisis

Dundee manager Neil McCann may be forced to make a late dip back into the transfer market before the end of the month as an injury crisis threatens to take a grip on his squad.

With Craig Wighton and Sofien Moussa both out for the foreseeable future, Neil is left with only Faissal El Bakhtaoui and Marcus Haber up front.

Moussa is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his injured knee.

The 29-year-old Tunisian was forced to come off after 51 minutes of the 2-1 Premiership defeat at home to Ross County on August 5.

Moussa looked to be in considerable pain as he was helped from the pitch, although Neil had hoped that the summer signing would recover in time to make the Betfred Cup derby against Dundee United last Wednesday.

Instead, he missed that game as well as Saturday’s defeat at Hamilton with surgery being required.

The operation is understood to have gone well but the club are unwilling to put a timescale on Moussa’s recovery.

He becomes the second Dundee player to go under the knife in the space of a week, with Craig Wighton also needing surgery on after suffering a cruciate injury.

With defenders Darren O’Dea, Julen Etxabeguren, Kosta Gadzhalov and James McPake all out, Neil will have to assess his options before the end of the window.

There is, though, better news regarding Roarie Deacon, who picked up a knock against United, and Randy Wolters, who came off against Accies with a hamstring problem.

The former is making steady progress while the latter’s injury is not as bad as first feared.