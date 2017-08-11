Dundee boss Neil McCann has issued a challenge to striker Marcus Haber to repeat his derby show on a consistent basis at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues gaffer revealed there had been some disagreements with the Canadian striker this season.

New signing Sofien Moussa came in as first choice but with the Tunisian injured, Haber had his chance and his manager was delighted to see him take it with both hands as he led the line in the 2-1 Betfred Cup victory over rivals Dundee United.

Neil said: “Marcus has found himself out of the starting line-up and sometimes out of the squad but that’s the guy I know Marcus Haber can be.

“He was so effective and almost unplayable at times.

“That’s why I get so frustrated at him.

“If he can give that type of performance and give us that threat then he gives me a huge problem to get people back into the squad in front of him.

“Last [Wednesday] night he proved to everyone how good he is. He proved to himself how effective he can be when he really wants it and I thought he really wanted it.

“If Marcus is in that mindset, he can give any team trouble.”

And Haber wasn’t the only one who impressed the Dundee boss.

He added: “I thought all round it was magnificent.

“We were on the front foot the whole game.

“I challenged them at half-time to come out and start the second half like they did the first and I thought they were brilliant, we thoroughly deserved it.”

The draw for the Betfred Cup quarter-final saw the Dark Blues paired with holders Celtic at Dens Park and despite the daunting task ahead of his side, Neil is looking forward to testing themselves against the best.

“It’s great financially and we might get the TV back to Dens,” he said.

“It’s probably the draw you want to avoid because they’re the best team in the country.

“However, we’ve got them at Dens and it gives us a better opportunity.

“It’s a draw we look forward to — I think we’ve earned the right to look forward to a big draw like that by the performance.

“It’s so far in the future, though, because we need to start gearing up our league campaign and I want that type of performance again on Saturday.”