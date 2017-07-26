Despite his unhappiness with the showing from his team on Saturday, Dundee boss Neil McCann took time to sing the praises of young defender Kerr Waddell.

The Dark Blues made hard work of their 2-0 win over Buckie Thistle at the weekend in a poor display but the Dens gaffer was pleased with how the 19-year-old coped on his first competitive start for the club.

Coming in for club captain Darren O’Dea, who was rested after feeling a bit of cramp in the previous game at Raith, Neil insisted he had no fears pairing inexperienced duo Jack Hendry and Waddell against the Highland League champions.

And that proved a good decision as Waddell put in an assured performance with the only mark against him a poor tackle in the middle of the park that could have seen more than just a yellow card from the referee.

It was a poor day all round but Waddell, along with a couple of others, was singled out as a positive of the afternoon.

Neil said: “I thought Kerr Waddell was magnificent.

“Roarie Deacon was excellent, too, as well as Paul McGowan and I think Sofien Moussa up top.

“He hadn’t had a lot of game time before and is behind us in terms of pre-season but I had to keep him on because we got a couple of injuries.

“I think Kerr was fantastic, though.”

Another new face at the club, Deacon, was a bright light in a first half where Dundee took their time to get going.

The summer signing from Sutton United showed his dribbling ability on a few occasions and put some decent balls into the box — including one dispatched by striker Moussa only to be given offside.

And his manager thinks Deacon is getting closer to full fitness.

He said: “I thought Roarie Deacon created a lot of chances and looks like he’s getting up to the speed I know he can get to.”