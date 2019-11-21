Dundee boss McPake wary of threat John Robertson’s Inverness pose

Dundee manager James McPake admits he is wary of Inverness despite their recent struggles.

The Dark Blues head up the A9 on Saturday to take on John Robertson’s men in this weekend’s only Championship fixture.

The Caley Jags have won just one of their last five league games and narrowly sneaked past Clyde in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup on penalties last Saturday.

However, James believes that form is irrelevant as his Dee side, sitting third, face fourth-placed ICT this weekend.

“Robbo will get Inverness going again, I’m sure,” he said.

“You wouldn’t read too much into their weekend game. It maybe looks like they struggled against Clyde.

“We won’t dismiss it but we won’t judge their form on it because we were beaten at Dens by Elgin.

“We’ve played them twice and we’ve seen them often enough to know what to expect. I know Robbo well and he’ll get them back going again.”

Without a match themselves last weekend, the Dark Blues have kept fresh with bounce games against St Johnstone, Hibs and Brechin.

And James says those games have helped players struggling for fitness of late get back to speed and has them in a good place to try to rediscover the fine form they were in prior to the 2-0 derby defeat to Dundee United in their last fixture.

He added: “We had another bounce game on Friday against Hibs. Apart from the ones on international duty, it was basically their first team.

“Those who needed topped up got more game-time. Jamie Ness and Josh Meekings were among those. They’re both at the level that they’re ready to go.

“Everybody is fully fit and strong now apart from Jack Hamilton. They’re all playing for their place in a team that needs to go on a run again.

“Jack’s back and doing a bit more now, which is good but we need to keep an eye on that.

“There’s still no timeframe on him coming back. It was four to six weeks at the start and we’re a good few into it now so he’s well into it.

“The dressing is all off and cleared and he’s doing bits and pieces.

“Jordan Marshall hasn’t been involved in the bounce games but he’s training and has been working with physio Gerry Docherty. He’s in the squad and will travel to Inverness.”