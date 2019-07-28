Dundee boss McPake wary of Caley Thistle’s quality as Highlanders head for Dens

Dundee manager James McPake has warned his players Inverness are more than meets the eye.

The Highlanders, who head to Dens Park today on Betfred Cup Group D duty, have a reputation as a strong, physical side under boss John Robertson.

However, having worked with Robbo before, Dundee boss James believes the Dark Blues will be in for a tough game against a team playing ‘attractive football’ as both sides look to progress to the last 16.

And, in a precursor to their four league clashes in the Championship this season, the Dee gaffer hopes it’s a good test of where his new-look side is at.

James said: “It’s a televised game and it’s an exciting one with them coming down here to play.

“They’ll be one of the ones high up in the league against us this season, hopefully.

“I know Robbo very well, I worked with him as a coach and when I was a kid he was my manager at Livingston.

“He’s a good football man and his teams are always good teams, and play attractive football, so there’s more to Inverness than being a big, strong team.

“They are that as well, which is a danger, but there’s more to any John Robertson team than that.

“They’re coming down here tomorrow and we need to be ready for that.”

The draw for the last 16 of the Betfred Cup will be made live on BT Sport at Dens Park tomorrow after the full-time whistle.

And sitting neck and neck on seven points at the top of Group D, both Dundee and Caley will hope to be in it.

Three points tomorrow would guarantee progress as group winners. However, either side could end up as one of the four best-placed runners-up that will enter the draw.

And involvement into the latter stages of cup competitions is something James is targeting this term.

© SNS

He added: “We want to progress in the cups but we’ve been disappointed with the last two results. I thought the performance at Cove was OK. We created five or six chances without really being troubled.

“Certainly on Saturday (against Peterhead) we weren’t at the levels we’d hit in pre-season and in the first couple of games.

“Today’s another chance to get back out there, you can see the pitch is in great condition, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Jamie Ness is unlikely to be risked for the clash but new signing Danny Johnson is set to be included.