Dundee boss McPake slams players for disappointing Dens defeat against Partick

Dundee manager James McPake slammed his team after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Partick Thistle at Dens Park.

Despite leading for most of the match thanks to Paul McGowan’s goal on 25 minutes, the Dark Blues fell to pieces in the closing stages.

Former Dee striker Kenny Miller equalised for the Jags on 85 minutes before half-time subs Shea Gordon and Lewis Mansell wrapped up the win on 89 and 91 minutes respectively.

This utter capitulation angered boss James.

© SNS

He said: “We got out of the game what we deserved from our second half which was absolutely nothing. We didn’t deserve anything from the second-half display.

“It’s disappointing and worrying.

“We did play well but, as we stressed to them at half-time, it’s still only 1-0 and, when you get yourself in that position in a game and you can’t see it out, it’s worrying.

“We had loads of chances but chances mean nothing so we’re not going to dress it up and say how delighted I was at the first-half performance because, at the end of the day, it was 45 minutes.

“Still, even in that, I thought we got spooked and we had a seven-minute period in the first half where we concede a chance where Kenny Miller gets an opportunity and we went away from everything we’ve worked on.

“In the second half I don’t think we really got started at all.”

At one stage in the afternoon, Dundee were leading while Championship rivals Dundee United, Inverness and Ayr United looked like dropping points.

If Dundee had got a second goal or held on to see the game out, it could have been a very different picture today.

However, James insists they cannot rely on other results to go their way if they play like they did.

He added: “If we keep performing like that, it doesn’t matter what anybody does.

“We said that before the game and we said it after, if we perform like that we’ll get absolutely nothing out of the season.

“You can be great for 40-odd minutes or however long you want to be and not be out of sight and comfortable in a game then you’re going to face trouble. That’s what we saw on Saturday.

“I don’t think anything’s going to matter if we can’t improve on getting spooked and nervous in games. If we can’t deal with that, then it’ll not matter what the other results are.

“We could’ve been, and probably should’ve been, 2-0 up if we’d a wee bit of composure in the final third and Declan (McDaid) can pick out Kano (Kane Hemmings).

“Again, it’s all ifs and buts, you can’t defend the way we did and sit off teams late on.

“There’s going to be games where you’re winning 1-0 late on and you need to be strong and good at what you do. We found ourselves in that position and we did that for 85 minutes without really being convincing.”