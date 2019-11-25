Dundee boss McPake says players ‘wasteful’ at times after disappointing loss to Inverness

Dundee manager James McPake has lamented his team for not doing enough to take anything from Saturday’s trip to Inverness.

The Dark Blues were downed by an early Aaron Doran goal as ICT ran out 1-0 winners to jump ahead of Dundee into third in the Championship table.

And boss James was frustrated his side couldn’t do enough to hurt their opponents.

“We had plenty of the ball and we asked the team to control the game by moving the ball about and I think we had plenty of that but in the wrong areas,” he said.

“We didn’t hurt them enough and didn’t get it into the final third quick enough.

“It’s not lack of effort and it’s not lack of trying or anything like that.

“The players give me absolutely everything, every day and in every game but on Saturday I thought we were pretty wasteful at times.

“We were in charge before they scored but it’s like in a lot of games in the past where we’ve been creating a lot of chances but not taking them.

“That was one of our downfalls at the start of the season because we were defending pretty well but you need to create chances to score goals.

“You can only defend for so long and Saturday was like a flip back to the very start of the season.

“We created very little in the game. I can think of a couple chances where, apart from a great block, it’s a goal for Kane, there’s the mix up and then Danny’s one at the end where he should score.

“It’s not enough. I don’t think we troubled them as a team enough where our good players are in the final third.

“We never troubled the goalkeeper, we didn’t put enough crosses in the box to work them and to make it a tougher afternoon for them.”

Andrew Nelson and Jordan Marshall missed the match to the Caley Jags through injury while Jordan McGhee will also have a knock he picked up in the clash scanned this week.

James added: “Nelson has been out all week. Marshall we thought was fine but he had to pull out.

“Jordan was re-scanned today so we’ll keep our fingers crossed. Neither is long term.

“Jordan McGhee has picked up a little tweak as well but we hope to have them all back.”

