Dundee boss McPake lauds experience of Gordon Strachan and Jimmy Nicholl

Dundee boss James McPake says you can’t put a price on the amount of experience Gordon Strachan brings to the club.

The former Scotland and Celtic coach agreed last week to become the Dark Blues’ new technical director.

The club are yet to officially announce his arrival but the Dens manager will welcome the vastly-experienced coach’s input.

He said: “Who wouldn’t want to have Gordon there to help you?

“He falls into the same category with (assistant manager) Jimmy Nicholl.

“These people in the game and their experience – it’s hard to put a price on that for me.

“I’ve said from the start I’d be delighted if Gordon came in and if it happens then great.”

On Friday, Dundee signed Strachan’s grandson Luke and McPake says he was pleased to finally be able to reveal why he’d been in contact with Strachan Sr for the past few months.

“It’s good timing for me because we got Luke on the pitch on Saturday – that’s why I was speaking to Gordon Strachan four months ago!

“It was about his grandson and I couldn’t say why until we got the deal done. We’re delighted with that and the young guys that signed this week.

“The players see a pathway there to the first team.”

McPake and his team jetted out to their training camp in Murcia in the early hours yesterday morning.

And he’s delighted to be able to test his players out in “tough games” against Nottingham Forest and Scunthorpe later this week.

He added: “It’s great we can do this, get everybody together. It will be tough for the players with two games as well but it’s all geared towards the first Betfred Cup game.”