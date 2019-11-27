Dundee boss McPake knows side has quality but admits consistency lacking

Boss James McPake accepts the pressure is on him and his staff to find a way to bring much-needed consistency to Dundee’s season.

The Dens Park side are languishing 12 points off leaders Dundee United in fourth spot after consecutive defeats to the Tangerines and then Inverness at the weekend.

After racking up plenty of points and plaudits in October, November hasn’t been so cheery but James is keen to finish the month off on a high this weekend at home to Queen of the South.

© SNS

To do that, however, Dundee will have to show much more attacking threat than they have in the past two games, according to their manager.

He said: “The game at Inverness was really frustrating. I have watched it back a couple of times now and there was nothing in the game.

“You get a lot of games like that in this league. You get chances like the one for Kane Hemmings that was blocked and, if that goes in, then you think we are coming out in the second half and having a right go.

“It’s all ifs and buts. I think we had lots of ball but not in the right areas and we didn’t work their goalkeeper nearly enough.

“That is frustrating for us. We had spoken about the lack of chances we were creating at the start of the season but we changed and became a team that created lots and were very good going forward.

“That was lost on us on Saturday a little bit. As a staff, we have to look to get it back.

“I won’t fault the players for effort because they gave me everything. It wasn’t down to that and I don’t think there has been any game when I have had to question it.”

A record of six wins, three draws and five defeats from 14 league games is one the Dens gaffer is determined to improve on.

“Saturday was just a frustrating afternoon and I’m not worried because I know the quality is there.

“What is a worry is the lack of consistency. That is the concerning thing and it’s my job and my staff’s job to find that.

“We either create 15 chances or we create none. We need to find a way that, even on off-days, we can grind out results.”