Dundee boss McPake has list of potential strikers ‘the size of a phonebook’

Dundee boss James McPake admits he has his eye on as many as 15 strikers right now – and Stevie May is one of them.

The Scotland cap has drawn interest from a number of clubs with St Johnstone, Dundee United and the Dark Blues credited with interest.

And McPake admits he’d like the 26-year-old at Dens Park but has a long list of others he’s looking at, too.

McPake said: “The Stevie May thing came to me in Spain out of surprise. I hadn’t heard it and laughed it off.

“I like him as a player and he’d interest me.

“He’ll probably interest everybody in our league and most of the Premiership.

“He’s one I like but he’s a number of ones I like on a list.

“That list is about the size of a phonebook now!

“(First-team coach) Dave Mackay has had a couple of conversations with Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty because they know each other so well, just to find out the situation, as we do with any player we look at. We’ve done a bit of background on him like we have done with about 15 strikers at the minute.”

The Dens Park gaffer, though, is determined to take his time bringing in extra goal power with the transfer window still open for another six weeks.

“Strikers are the hardest to find – I’m certainly finding that now!” he added.

“I’m not going to be rushed because we’re low on strikers.

“It needs to be the right type and the right characters.

“We’re continually working in the background and we’ll keep doing that until we’ve got a squad we’re happy with.”

The Dark Blues head into today’s season opener at Raith with only one injury worry.

Young midfielder Callum Moore picked up a calf complaint during the closed-doors defeat to Scunthorpe and will miss the Betfred Cup clash.

McPake, though, is pleased to have the rest of his squad fit and ready to go.

“We almost got through the full pre-season but Callum Moore, ‘Smokey’, picked up a calf injury which is unfortunate for him, he was looking good.

“Apart from that we’re pretty healthy. It’s competitive from today and we’ll have no excuses if things don’t go our way because we’re certainly ready.”