Dundee boss McPake full of praise for keeper Hamilton after four clean sheets

Dundee manager James McPake has heaped praise on goalkeeper Jack Hamilton for his recent excellent displays.

The Dark Blues’ shot-stopper kept four clean sheets in four Betfred Cup Group D starts.

In fact, he was also not beaten when on the pitch for pre-season matches against Brechin City, Nottingham Forest, Scunthorpe and Blackpool.

And, going into Friday’s Championship opener at Dunfermline, boss James has backed the former Hearts keeper to put some of his bad performances from last season behind him.

He had a howler in the Dark Blues’ Premiership curtain-raiser at St Mirren last term, which ended up costing them a point and was at fault at other times over the campaign.

After Sunday’s 1-0 win over Inverness at Dens Park, James said: “A special mention to my goalkeeper as well.

“The deflected save, even at the time I was that caught up so I didn’t realise how big a deflection it took. To have saved that, I watched it back and I thought ‘wow’.

“He’s been great since the end of last season when I took over. He’d been knocking on the door to come and play in the reserves and he didn’t need to do that.

“He’s played at a big football club and won this league at a big football club where the scrutiny is tenfold, in my opinion.

“When you’ve been at one of those Edinburgh clubs, and I know that because I’ve been there, and as a goalkeeper that magnifies again.

“Am I worried about that? No chance.

“I see him every day in training and I know what he brings to the table as a person and as a goalkeeper.

“He’s got to be performing and, at the minute, he is.”