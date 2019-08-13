Dundee boss McPake delighted with summer signings – but is still hungry for more

James McPake is delighted with the quality he’s added this summer – but he admits he’s still not totally content with his squad.

After the addition of Kane Hemmings last week, the Dens gaffer was happy, not just with the standard of his starting XI, but his bench, too.

He said: “Saturday was probably the first time we could affect the game from all over the pitch from the bench.

“That was pleasing.

“It is tough for the ones on the bench but that’s football, you can only have 10 outfield players at a time and you have to pick a system that suits every game.

“Andrew Nelson came on and did great. Obviously his goal wins us the game and the three points but his willingness to come on brought a bit of spark to the game with the way he closes down and gets after people. He’s very positive when he comes on.

“The impact from the bench over the last two games has been great, it is what you hope for, but to get that you need quality throughout the squad and we are getting there.

“If we get to an hour or however long and things aren’t going right, you need a spark.

“We can do that from the bench and we can do that now.”

Meanwhile, the Dens gaffer confirmed Craig Curran and Andrew Davies had asked to leave the club, citing family reasons – a story the Tele broke last week.

He said: “They have asked to leave but Andrew trained yesterday as did Craig.

“Craig is in a difficult position because he needs to get back home, closer to his family.

“When you look at his attitude and the way he has been about the place, he has been brilliant and different class.

“There’s been no change in him because that’s the way he is.

“He is great to work with but he just feels he needs to get back home. It is what it is.

“Ultimately it is between the player and the club but while he is here and until I am told differently, Craig is an important member of my squad.

“It is a difficult one for everyone, particularly Craig, but I will keep going back to the fact that he has been different class and that will not change if he stays here – that gives me four senior strikers and Michael Cunningham.

“I have been in that situation myself when I was at Coventry. I had to get back up the road so I know what he is going through.

“Andrew Davies is also wanting to return to England for family reasons.”

Former Dundee United winger Billy King is still training with the Dark Blues and has impressed in his short time at the club.

He’s expected to have a chance to impress in a bounce game tomorrow.

McPake said: “Billy is still here and I really like him. He has shown a real desire to impress, work hard and fit in.”