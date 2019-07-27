Dundee boss McPake ‘delighted’ to be bringing Danny Johnson to Dens

Dundee boss James McPake says he is ‘delighted’ to be able to bring striker Danny Johnson to Dens Park as he aims to add one or two more to his frontline.

The Dark Blues signed the 26-year-old hitman from Motherwell on a two-year-deal yesterday, despite interest from clubs in the Premiership and down south.

The Englishman leaves top-tier Motherwell with a year still to run on his contract, and goes straight into the squad for tomorrow’s Betfred Cup clash with Inverness.

And James believes the former Gateshead goal-getter can be the man to fire the Dee to success in the Championship this term.

“We’re delighted to finally get it done,” the Dundee gaffer said.

“It’s one that’s been kept in the background, which we’re glad about. There was interest from other teams.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

“He’s a natural goalscorer which is hard to come by.

“He’s a name that came up in my first week in the job.

“It was a tough one because he had a year left at Motherwell and another club had bid for him.

“He had Premiership clubs chasing him and it was a chance to stay in that league.

“We needed to tell him exactly what we want to do here and we’re glad he chose us.

“We believe he will get goals because that’s the thing he’s done his full career, whatever level he’s played at. He’s hungry to come up here and do it.

“We’re happy Danny is here for the next couple of years and I believe he is the one that will go and get us goals.”

© SNS

Johnson joins Andrew Nelson and Craig Curran in the Dundee attacking ranks, with boss James looking to add one or two more.

Aberdeen striker Stevie May is a target and, after his move to St Johnstone fell through, James has not ruled out May making the switch to Dens.

He added: “I heard it was done with St Johnstone but then I heard differently.

“Things haven’t changed. We made him a very, very good offer to come to the football club.

“I don’t know what’s happened in the last couple of days but am I looking to add another striker? Yeah, at least one, two possibly.

“I don’t know if it’s still on the table. Dave Mackay and I went and met him and I like him. But, ultimately, it’s what Stevie May wants to do. We can’t dictate that and we can only do what we can do as a football club.”