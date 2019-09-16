Dundee boss McPake blasts ‘horrific decision’ that could have cost side three points

Dundee boss James McPake blasted referee Alan Newlands for a “horrific decision” that could have cost his side a vital three points.

The Dens gaffer was annoyed to be talking about what he said was “as blatant a penalty on Cammy Kerr as you’re likely to see” when he should have been talking up a “controlled” win over a good Alloa Athletic side.

© SNS

The spot-kick would have given the Dark Blues the opportunity to see the game out easier as the Wasps piled on the pressure late on.

McPake said: “It was a horrific decision that could have in the end cost us – I have to say I don’t like criticising referees but it’s decisions like that that can cost points.

“We had one at Tannadice that I was honest enough to say wouldn’t have mattered in the grand scheme of things but that one really could have mattered.

“It was as blatant a penalty on Cammy Kerr as you’re likely to see.

“I’m being genuine when I say I don’t like doing it because they have a hard enough job as it is but it was as stonewall penalty as I’ve seen.

“They said nobody saw it.

“I end up talking about something I shouldn’t be when I should be talking about the dominant display from us.”

© Supplied

First-half goals from Danny Johnson and Jordan McGhee either side of Liam Dick’s 10th-minute equaliser for the visitors were enough to give McPake’s side victory.

“It was a good three points,” he added.

“I thought the performance was decent in spells. Alloa were decent, we knew they would be, and credit to them for playing some good football.

“We really controlled large parts of that game and I thought the front three were a real threat. Josh McPake was excellent, it was a good first start for the kid, and Fin Robertson coming back was very controlled in the middle of the park.

© SNS

“I thought he dictated the play for large spells. In the last 10 minutes, we got a bit deeper but we saw it through.”

Josh McPake limped off in the second half with a dead calf but should be fine for next weekend while Jamie Ness wasn’t risked after his ankle knock. Josh Meekings missed Saturday’s game due to a family issue.