Interim Dundee boss Neil McCann is working on getting his players round to his way of thinking.

With just five games of the season to go time is not on his side but he knows it has to be a gradual process.

He’s confident, though, by the time they take to the pitch for his first game in charge at Motherwell on Saturday his troops will know what’s expected of them.

“I’m putting in almost little bite size pieces of information so they can grasp what we’re going to be doing,” he said.

“You can’t just bombard people with every idea in the book, it has to be drip fed to them.

“It will continue and once we start getting towards the weekend they’ll have a clear idea in their mind as to how I’m going to be wanting them to play.”

And he continues to be delighted by the way the squad has responded to his methods.

“I think they’ve got a smile on their face just now, they’ve enjoyed the last few days.

“The hard work started last week and it is continuing.”

Meanwhile, Dundee’s Development side picked up an impressive 2-1 victory on the road at Inverness CT.

The Smiths were in tune for the young Dee as Ian Smith opened the scoring before a late Mark Smith penalty sealed the victory.

Tonight they host Kilmarnock at Dens Park at 6pm in their penultimate home match of the season.

They finish their campaign at home to Motherwell next Tuesday.