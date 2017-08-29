Dundee boss McCann hoping for return of key strikers for Rangers clash

Dundee boss Neil McCann is hoping one of his big strikers will be back for the resumption of Premiership duties when he takes his team to Rangers next week.

Neil would like a stronger squad for that Ibrox trip but, with the transfer deadline looming on Thursday, it’s looking increasingly likely any additions to the names listed for Sunday’s draw with Hibs will come from within.

With Craig Wighton already ruled out until next year because of a major knee op and Marcus Haber and Sofien Moussa also sidelined, albeit for shorter periods, the Dark Blues were forced to use midfielder Paul McGowan right up front against the Hibees.

That injury crisis did lead to the manager being linked with Denny Johnstone of Colchester, though he joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan on Thursday.

Australian front-man James Demetriou was on trial last week but isn’t being offered a contract and, unless there’s a dramatic change in the next few days, it looks like the Dark Blues will be going with the squad they have until at least the January window.

And the gaffer is hoping his options up front will be increased by either having Haber or Moussa back by the end of next week.

Neil was delighted with the point, the first of the season, but admitted Dundee did have to soak up a lot of pressure. He felt the lack of a target man had a lot to do with that.

“Faissal (El Bakhtaoui) is the only fit striker we have right now apart from kids,” he said.

“It’s not his type of game to play with his back to the goal, so we have to come up with something different and we put Paul up there because he is good with his back to goal. That impacted on our game I feel.

“Hopefully, one of the two boys who are out might start making their way back.”

That didn’t take away from his joy at seeing his team get off the mark following three opening defeats.

“I’m delighted with the point because over the last few games I think we’ve deserved a lot more and got nothing.

“We got a wee bit of bad luck with the deflection for Anthony Stokes’ goal but I’m not going to stand here and pretend we didn’t have our backs to the wall for a fair bit.

“Scott Bain had a terrific game and got man of the match but I expect him to do that, that’s his job.”