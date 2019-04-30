Dundee boss Jim McIntyre: ‘We’ve only ourselves to blame’

“We’ve only got ourselves to blame.”

That’s the assessment of Dundee manager Jim McIntyre after seeing his side give up two leads and then a last-gasp winner to 10-man Motherwell in a 4-3 defeat on Saturday to edge closer to relegation.

He said: “When they go down to 10 men for the last 30 minutes we have got to realise what an opportunity we have.

“We stopped doing what we’d done well against 11.

“We stopped moving the ball quick enough and the game went a bit flat.

“We scored three goals after not scoring for a number of weeks and we still lose the game – that is why we are where we are.

“Fundamental mistakes that always lead to goals, it’s ridiculous we should have to score four goals to get a point.”