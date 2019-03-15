Dundee boss Jim McIntyre keeping tabs on St Mirren and Hamilton

Jim McIntyre admits he’ll be keeping a keen eye on how St Mirren and Hamilton are faring tomorrow ahead of his side’s clash with Celtic on Sunday.

The Dark Blues will take on the league leaders following the Buddies’ trip to St Johnstone and Hamilton’s home clash with Hearts.

In an ideal world, it would be all about focusing on themselves at Dens Park, as the manager has been keen to stress in recent weeks, but the nature of the three-way battle to avoid the drop means the Dark Blues can’t help but take notice of their rivals’ results.

And Jim would be delighted to shock everybody, St Mirren and Accies included, by picking up a result against the Hoops this weekend.

Jim said: “A big result against a big side would do wonders for confidence levels.

“You have to look to pick up points against teams you’re not expected to.

“That can also have an effect on others, as well as boosting yourselves.

“I’ll go back to it, though – we can only worry about us.

“Obviously we hope that other results go our way.

“I’m not going to sit here and kid on I’m not.

“There were a lot of positives against Hearts but we’ve lost the game and there are only so many times you can keep saying that.

“We know we need to be better in the final third.”

Jim isn’t expecting much of a change to Celtic from their last meeting, despite Neil Lennon replacing the departed Brendan Rodgers last month.

“Why would you want to change what has been very successful?” he added.

“I’m sure Neil will make subtle changes because every manager does that but the bottom line is their squad is still the same and they’ve still got top players.

“We need a top performance to get anything out of the game.”

Dundee are expected to be without striker Andrew Nelson but Craig Curran came through last week’s clash with Hearts unscathed after his stomach injury saw him miss the 4-0 defeat at Ibrox last Wednesday.

Both Andy Dales and Scott Wright picked up knocks against the Jambos but nothing that will keep them out of Sunday’s clash.